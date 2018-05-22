Premiership Two Horse Race, Corbyn Third

As Labour polling numbers drop back, Corbyn’s leadership credentials are even worse. In what is effectively a two-horse race, he is running third* to “None of the Above”.
*Hat-Tip: Oliver Kamm
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”