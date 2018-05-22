Mogg: You Wonder Whether the Government Really Wants to Leave

“Inevitably it is disconcerting when the Government says one thing and then agrees to do another. In terms of these negotiations, particularly as they’re led by someone who backed Remain, trust is very important. And it’s very important that the Government maintains faith with those who voted leave.

I think for the Government to be preparing for failure two and half years before the point at which they ought to be ready is just weak.

To go into the negotiations to say to Mr Barnier, ‘we will kowtow before you in every way you possibly want if we cannot get everything ready by the due date’ encourages him to say, ‘just kowtow, I’m quite happy’. And make no effort to come to a sensible agreement, I think it is a sign of abject weakness.”

If we say to the EU our backstop position is that will be the vassal state, why should the EU make any effort to make any arrangement other than for us to be anything other than for us to be a vassal state? This was always a problem with what was agreed in December and the problem with having creative ambiguity. Which is simply a way of trying to gull voters. Actually Governments should not have creative ambiguity, they should be straight with electorates about what they mean. And they should say what they mean, and then do it. I’m afraid this backstop is becoming very attractive to the EU not to offer us anything further. And therefore it is essentially a trap.

The Government should make preparations faster than it is for leaving without a deal. It should be ready to do that because it’s an essential part of the negotiations. It’s not to say that they want to leave without a deal, or even that I want to leave without a deal, but that it would be something a wise government would have spent much more time preparing. It’s been weak about that.”

The other thing that it should do is make it absolutely clear that the money is in return for a trade deal. And if we don’t get a trade deal, if we don’t have it ready to sign immediately after the 29th March, then the EU will not get any money from us. And that no payments will be made until that deal is made. The money is our strongest card, and it seems at the moment to have been given away without anything in return. So I think we need some backbone in these negotiations.

I fear we’re getting to the point where you wonder whether the Government really wants to leave at all.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg echoes the glumness of Brexiters in his ConHome Moggcast…

H/T Sam Coates
Tags: ,
People:
May 22, 2018 at 4:25 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…

“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle” All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle”
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell
Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’ Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’
Why Brexiteers Are Worried Why Brexiteers Are Worried
May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey” May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey”
Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants
Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive
Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit
Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History
Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48% Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48%