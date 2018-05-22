Matt Zarb Referred to Labour Disputes Panel and Told to Stop Being Abusive on Twitter

Corbyn spokesman turned Twitter outrider Matt Zarb-Cousin has been referred to Labour’s disputes panel and told not to engage in abusive behaviour on social media, Guido can reveal. Zarb-Cousin was grassed by a fellow Labour member for calling people “nonce” on Twitter. An email from the Labour Party complaints administrator seen by Guido says Zarb-Cousin has been referred to the disputes team and reminded of his responsibilities:

Complaint ref:
I am writing regarding your complaint relating to Matt Zarb-Cousin.

It is the job of the Complaints team to review all complaints to ensure that matters are dealt with appropriately and by the correct unit of the
organisation.

Having reviewed the content of your complaint, I have forwarded it to the Disputes team, for further action.

They will remind Mr Zarb-Cousin of the importance of using appropriate language and not engaging in abusive behaviour on social media.

Best wishes,

Complaints Administrator
The Labour Party

Is there anyone left in Labour who hasn’t been referred to the disputes panel?

Tags:
People:
May 22, 2018 at 3:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

