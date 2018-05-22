Matt Zarb Referred to Labour Disputes Panel and Told to Stop Being Abusive on Twitter

Corbyn spokesman turned Twitter outrider Matt Zarb-Cousin has been referred to Labour’s disputes panel and told not to engage in abusive behaviour on social media, Guido can reveal. Zarb-Cousin was grassed by a fellow Labour member for calling people “nonce” on Twitter. An email from the Labour Party complaints administrator seen by Guido says Zarb-Cousin has been referred to the disputes team and reminded of his responsibilities:

Complaint ref:

I am writing regarding your complaint relating to Matt Zarb-Cousin.

It is the job of the Complaints team to review all complaints to ensure that matters are dealt with appropriately and by the correct unit of the

organisation.

Having reviewed the content of your complaint, I have forwarded it to the Disputes team, for further action.

They will remind Mr Zarb-Cousin of the importance of using appropriate language and not engaging in abusive behaviour on social media.

Best wishes,

Complaints Administrator

The Labour Party