Ken: Seumas Wrote My Tweets and Never Told Me to Stop Talking About Hitler

One last hurrah for Ken (well, almost certainly not) – he has been on LBC this morning explaining how Hitler supported Zionists. More interesting is Theo Usherwood’s scoop that, in his evidence to his disciplinary hearing, Ken revealed that he was so close to Corbyn’s office that Seumas Milne even wrote his tweets. He coordinated with Milne on his media appearances and, when the anti-Semitism row blew up, Seumas never told him to stop saying Hitler on the TV. Asked by Nick Ferrari if Corbyn agrees with him on Hitler and Zionism, Ken said you’d have to ask Jezza but they have never disagreed on anything in their whole careers. A question in Corbyn’s next broadcast interview on this could be interesting…