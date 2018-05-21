Young Voters Now Prefer May to Corbyn

Mike Smithson notes that Corbyn’s lead with young voters has evaporated since the turn of the year. For the first time since the election with Opinium, May now leads with 18-34 year olds. So much for the Youthquake?
Emma Barnett asks Barry Gardiner:
“Which Barry Gardiner is telling the truth? The one who speaks in private or the one who’s on TV now?”