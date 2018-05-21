Young Labour at War

Amid Labour’s many purges the party’s youth operation, Young Labour, remained something of a sanctuary for moderates – but now it is slipping into the hands of the hard-left. Its newly-elected committee has a Corbynista majority and over the weekend its Momentum-backed members launched an attack on the moderate chair, Miriam Mirwitch. Her crime? She signed a joint letter calling on Corbyn to hold a vote on the Brexit deal at Labour conference. Mirwitch’s argument is that three quarters of Labour members back a second referendum, and the overwhelming tendency within the Young Labour membership is towards Remain – and they voted for her. The Corbynistas say they are listening to the British public and traditional Labour voters. But the real reason for their anger is that the letter referred to a campaign run by LabourSay.EU, a group they consider a Blairite front…

There are close connections between the Corbynistas on the Young Labour committee and the leader’s office. Guido understands Team Jezza had a hand in issuing this weekend’s backlash. Meanwhile, Young Labour’s International Officer and Secretary of London Young Labour, Marcus Barnett, posted an approving picture of Venezuelan tyrant “Nicky Maduro”. It was promptly re-tweeted by Laura Murray, daughter of Jezza’s ex-commie campaign chief Andrew Murray, the father-daughter duo who both work in the leader’s office. Another moderate bastion falls…