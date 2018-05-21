Who Are You: Corbyn is a Commie

This morning’s poll showed The Kids Are Alright, now Corbyn must be worried people of “My Generation” are refusing to get on the Magic Bus. Brexit-backing musical legend Roger Daltrey has told Event magazine that You Better You Bet voters Won’t Get Fooled Again by The Seeker of the keys to Number 10:

“Jeremy Corbyn is not a socialist… He’s a communist. Be honest about that and see how many votes you get, Jeremy, because otherwise you’re going to be moving in to Downing Street under a false premise.”

He Can’t Explain that’s the Real Me…