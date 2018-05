Shadow Chancellor @johnmcdonnellMP says anti-Semitism in society is not something I want to live in or I will tolerate #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/IOs0SGo1J3 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) May 20, 2018

Asked about Guido’s scoop on Martha Osamor signing a letter defending anti-Semites, McDonnell condemns Labour’s new peer but says she should still take her place in the Lords. Remember when McDonnell used to talk about “a zero tolerance approach to anti-Semitism”?