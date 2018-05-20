Barry Gardiner Brexit Car Crash

Tough morning for Bazza, who was skewered by Emma Barnett firstly on Labour’s Lewisham East candidate Janet Daby vowing to defy Corbyn on Brexit…

“The Labour party recognise the benefits both of the customs union and of the single market and we want to maintain those in a future agreement,” says @BarryGardiner #marr pic.twitter.com/IKnUc77tze — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 20, 2018

… And then on the leaked recording in which he admitted Labour’s Brexit policy is “bollocks“:

When @Emmabarnett questions @BarryGardiner on his position on Brexit he says: “Our position is to hold the government to account.” #marr pic.twitter.com/N9bIXvdOdp — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 20, 2018

Gardiner totally unable to go on broadcast and talk about Brexit…