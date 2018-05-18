Tory Rat T-Shirt on “Momentum” Question Time

A bizarrely shouty crackers episode of BBC Question Time last night – even by its current standards – during which the audience was allowed to heckle and jeer questions on Grenfell and the situation on the Gaza border. One audience member quipped to the mob: “this is not a Momentum meeting”…

Meanwhile, in the close-up cuts, it emerged one audience member sitting behind a questioner had worn their “you’re never more than 10 feet from a Tory” t-shirt, emblazoned with a giant rat and anarchist logo. Political banners and signs are not allowed in the audience. After a series of controversies involving hardcore Labour activists posing as audience members on the show – including one veteran agitator who was ejected – the producers last year boasted of the programme’s “rigorous background checks” to ensure balance. Looks like some more basic checks might be in order…