New Peerages

The Queen has been graciously pleased to signify Her intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.
The Queen has been graciously pleased to signify Her intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:
Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative Party
1.    Diana Barran MBE – founder and lately chief executive of SafeLives
2.    The Rt. Hon. Sir Edward Garnier QC – lately Member of Parliament for Harborough and former Solicitor General
3.    The Rt. Hon. Sir Alan Haselhurst – lately Member of Parliament for Saffron Walden and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons
4.    The Rt. Hon. Peter Lilley – lately Member of Parliament for Hitchin and Harpenden and former Secretary of State for Social Security
5.    Catherine Meyer CBE – founder and lately chief executive of Action Against Abduction
6.    The Rt. Hon. Sir Eric Pickles – lately Member of Parliament for Brentwood and Ongar and former Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government
7.    The Rt. Hon. Sir John Randall – former Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Treasurer of HM Household and Deputy Chief Whip. Vice-Chairman of the Human Trafficking Foundation and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister
8.    Amanda Sater, JP – lately Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party. Chairman of StreetGames and of The Queen’s Club Foundation
9.    The Rt. Hon. Andrew Tyrie – lately Member of Parliament for Chichester and former Chairman of the Treasury Select Committee
Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party
10. Martha Osamor – campaigner on immigration, employment rights and racial discrimination
11. Pauline Bryan – author and campaigner
12. Iain McNicol – lately General Secretary of the Labour Party
Nomination from the Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party
13.  Dr. William McCrea – lately Member of Parliament for South Antrim
Privy Council Appointments
The Queen has been pleased to approve that Baroness Chakrabarti be sworn of Her Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.
Knighthoods
The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon The Rt. Hon. David Evennett MP.

Theresa May gives peerages to her SpAd John Randall and her friend Catherine Meyer, Corbyn makes anti-Semitism row Martha Osamor a peer – at 5pm on Friday before the Royal Wedding…

Tags:
May 18, 2018 at 4:56 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid describes Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ as

“very negative, quite unBritish”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
New Peerages New Peerages
Kate Osamor Plagiarises Barack Obama Speech Kate Osamor Plagiarises Barack Obama Speech
Corbyn’s New Peer Martha Osamor Defended Anti-Semites Corbyn’s New Peer Martha Osamor Defended Anti-Semites
Tower Hamlets Labour Council Bosses Award Themselves Vast Pay Rises Tower Hamlets Labour Council Bosses Award Themselves Vast Pay Rises
Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez
‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm ‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm
Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved
Thornberry Talks Up Assad Thornberry Talks Up Assad
Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam
Bercow Worked With Labour on Humble Address Bercow Worked With Labour on Humble Address
Red Gammon Red Gammon
Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate
Under 25s More Likely to Say State Taxes and Spends Too Much Under 25s More Likely to Say State Taxes and Spends Too Much
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Days Since Ken Last Mentioned Hitler: 0 Days Since Ken Last Mentioned Hitler: 0
Labour Lewisham East Favourite Pulls Out Labour Lewisham East Favourite Pulls Out
Eurovision Stage Invader is Corbynista Eurovision Stage Invader is Corbynista