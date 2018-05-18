Lobbyist Sheerman’s Shameless Bercow Mansplaining

Guido knows it is well into rosé hour on a sunny Friday afternoon, but Labour dinosaur Barry Sheerman is being particularly incoherent over on Twitter. Sheerman began by launching a bold defence of the Speaker and calling for Leadsom to resign instead, only to be called out for mansplaining by Ruth Davidson:

Outrageous treatment of the House of Commons by Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom spun by Tory Whips as fault of Speaker! Leadsom should now resign! @BBCNews — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) May 18, 2018

Is @BarrySheerman REALLY trying to mansplain why a professional woman, when sworn at and called useless at her place of work, should take the blame? Women, know your place! https://t.co/Sszzg6wjnq — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) May 18, 2018

Thank you for explaining to me who my colleague, Andrea Leadsom, is. How would my silly little female head have known that without your help? I still think the idea that you think SHE should lose HER job for being publicly sworn at and upbraided is ridiculous! — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) May 18, 2018

Yeah, your right. “Stupid woman” and “f***ing useless” is just out-and-out abusive. Funny there’s been no denial, even though you’re calling for HER head…. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) May 18, 2018

Sheerman then got very confused about the basic facts, suggesting the Leadsom-Bercow row happened in a private meeting and not in the Commons:

Let’s be clear who told the media what transpired in a private meeting & who would be likely to gain by leaking it to media? #GrowupGuido — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) May 18, 2018

He then made up a fake “inside source”:

Inside source tells me Prime Minister stoking up row over Leadsom & Speaker to distract attention from monumental new bust up in cabinet! @BBCNews — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) May 18, 2018

Sheerman was the first serving MP to register as a lobbyist. He abuses his position to shill for products directly linked to his lobbying activities. This mad conflict of interest should obviously not be allowed to happen, Sheerman has got away with it because the Speaker has not cracked down on him. Now Sheerman is returning the favour, as pro-Bercow Labour MPs continue to make a mockery of parliament’s response to bullying. Step away from the keyboard, Barry.