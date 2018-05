Potentially the best thing you might see on Twitter today. Impressive stuff from @MattHancock in our Exercise to Music Class. Look at them moves! @Sport_England @Suffolksport @forestheath @Most_Active #KeepActiveCelebrationDay pic.twitter.com/tCdcykpP1S — Abbeycroft Leisure (@AC_Leisure) 18 May 2018

He can sing, he can dance, he can defend the freedom of the press, is there anything Matt Hancock can’t do?