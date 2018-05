Eye-watering story from the Love Wapping website, who say they have got hold of internal documents that reveal one of the first orders of business for the new Labour council in Tower Hamlets has been to give themselves a giant pay rise costing a total of almost £400,000. These are the proposed increases to the Special Responsibility Allowances for senior Labour council figures:

How can they justify this to residents of one of the most deprived areas of London?