Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez

Lewisham East by-election candidate Claudia Webbe – who is backed by Corbyn’s office and the Unite and CWU unions – praised Cuban dictator Fidel Castro as a “visionary” and hailed the regime of Venezuelan tyrant Hugo Chavez. Webbe, who is Jezza’s pick in the fight for the candidacy, tweeted her “condolences on Casto’s death, despite the despot’s rule seeing widespread human rights abuses, particularly of homosexuals. Last year Webbe jointly hosted a quiz evening for the Cuba Solidarity Campaign, where she spoke alongside Len McCluskey, Richard Burgon and a representative from the Cuban Embassy. What a night

Webbe also praised Venezeulan President Hugo Chavez, whose revolution ultimately led to the collapse of the country’s economy and mass violence. Chavez is now so hated by Venezuela’s poor that last year residents of his hometown burnt down a statue of himNot hard to see why she got Jezza’s backing…

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid describes Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ as

“very negative, quite unBritish”

