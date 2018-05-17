Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers

These are the three MPs on the Commons standards committee who blocked an investigation into John Bercow’s bullying. Tories Christopher Chope and John Stevenson and Labour’s Kate Green voted to prevent the standards commissioner Kathryn Stone from launching an inquiry into the Speaker, following a complaint by Andrew Bridgen. The Times reports that a majority of the six lay members on the committee backed an investigation, but only MPs get a vote. Bridget Phillipson and Gary Streeter backed a probe but were outvoted by the three blockers above. 

This is a peak example of the problem with MPs on the standards committee marking their own homework. Bercow faces bullying allegations from multiple victims – Kate Emms, David Leakey, Angus Sinclair and Robert Rogers – the lay members say he should be investigated, and yet the politicians who have known the Speaker for years let him off the hook. Makes a mockery of parliament’s claims to be reforming how it deals with bullying…

Tags: , ,
People: / /
May 17, 2018 at 8:43 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid describes Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ as

“very negative, quite unBritish”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez
‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm ‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm
Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved
Thornberry Talks Up Assad Thornberry Talks Up Assad
Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam
Bercow Worked With Labour on Humble Address Bercow Worked With Labour on Humble Address
Red Gammon Red Gammon
Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate
Under 25s More Likely to Say State Taxes and Spends Too Much Under 25s More Likely to Say State Taxes and Spends Too Much
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Days Since Ken Last Mentioned Hitler: 0 Days Since Ken Last Mentioned Hitler: 0
Labour Lewisham East Favourite Pulls Out Labour Lewisham East Favourite Pulls Out
Eurovision Stage Invader is Corbynista Eurovision Stage Invader is Corbynista
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
Working Class Voters Abandon Labour for Tories Working Class Voters Abandon Labour for Tories
Tories Hiring New Head of Candidates Tories Hiring New Head of Candidates
Khan on Violent Crime Crisis: ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’ Khan on Violent Crime Crisis: ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’