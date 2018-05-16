Thornberry Talks Up Assad

Emily Thornberry is rightly under fire for talking up Assad’s popularity in a bizarre interview with Prospect magazine:

“There is an argument that if [President Bashar al-Assad] had been as overwhelmingly unpopular as the rebels told the west at the outset then he wouldn’t be there. I think there has been a depth and a breadth of support for Assad that has been underestimated.”

Prospect were certainly unimpressed, reporting: “Not once in our discussion on Syria is she critical of the Assad regime”. The Shadow Foreign Secretary rather gave the game away later on in the interview:

Assad may not get special blame, but others do. Foreign forces, she says, need to leave. That includes Britain, which is currently taking part in air-strikes against IS. “They’re not fighting for the sake of the Syrian people. Any of them.” She lists the countries involved. “UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, America, Britain—have I missed anyone?” She has. “Russians!” she adds, quickly.

Grim…

Tags: ,
People: /
May 16, 2018 at 2:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid describes Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ as

“very negative, quite unBritish”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam
Bercow Worked With Labour on Humble Address Bercow Worked With Labour on Humble Address
Red Gammon Red Gammon
Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate
Under 25s More Likely to Say State Taxes and Spends Too Much Under 25s More Likely to Say State Taxes and Spends Too Much
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Days Since Ken Last Mentioned Hitler: 0 Days Since Ken Last Mentioned Hitler: 0
Labour Lewisham East Favourite Pulls Out Labour Lewisham East Favourite Pulls Out
Eurovision Stage Invader is Corbynista Eurovision Stage Invader is Corbynista
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
Working Class Voters Abandon Labour for Tories Working Class Voters Abandon Labour for Tories
Tories Hiring New Head of Candidates Tories Hiring New Head of Candidates
Khan on Violent Crime Crisis: ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’ Khan on Violent Crime Crisis: ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’
Corbyn’s Die Linke Stinker Corbyn’s Die Linke Stinker
Parris Madness Parris Madness
Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom
Lewisham East Runners and Riders Lewisham East Runners and Riders
Tower Hamlets Tories Raise “Serious Concerns” Over Count Tower Hamlets Tories Raise “Serious Concerns” Over Count