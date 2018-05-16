PMQs: Who’s Asking The Questions

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Simon Hoare (North Dorset) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 16 May.

Q2 Jenny Chapman (Darlington)

Q3 Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire)

Q4 Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon)

Q5 Mrs Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Q6 Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)

Q7 Teresa Pearce (Erith and Thamesmead)

Q8 Thelma Walker (Colne Valley)

Q9 Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South)

Q10 Maggie Throup (Erewash)

Q11 Sir Kevin Barron (Rother Valley)

Q12 Bob Blackman (Harrow East)

Q13 Dr David Drew (Stroud)

Q14 Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North)

Q15 Stephen Gethins (North East Fife)

Comments in the comments…

Tags:
May 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris to the Mail on May’s customs partnership:

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the U.K. frontier. If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the U.K. wants to bring in cheaply, there’s nothing you can do. That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Red Gammon Red Gammon
Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom
Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness
Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office
Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap
Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent
Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished
May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards
Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas
What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon
Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs
Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News