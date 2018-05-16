Just before a PMQs Ed Miliband panicked and asked Ayesha Hazarika about his grey hair streak: “I’ve got to ask you something. Just look at me honestly, do you think I look like a badger?” Seriously?
Its a strong look!
Sajid Javid describes Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ as
“very negative, quite unBritish”