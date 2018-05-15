Thomas Markle Warns Paps Despite Staging Pics

Newsapers have been warned off publishing pap shots of Thomas Markle by Kensington Palace despite him being caught staging pictures with snappers. Meghan Markle’s dad was the subject of a Mail On Sunday story which revealed he had joined with paps to produce a set of too-good-to-be-true images days before the Royal wedding this Saturday. He has since pulled out of the wedding and US media reports say he has suffered a heart attack…

Yesterday Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf contacted newspapers warning them:

“Kensington Palace say Mr Markle is concerned about the conduct of photographers. He says that he has been pursued by members of the press while going about his daily life. He says in particular that he was followed while in a chemist, purchasing medical supplies.”

That’s some brass neck…

Quote of the Day

Matthew Parris self-diagnoses as a Remainiac:

“There’s no denying it. My spirit is restless and I must confess. This Brexit thing is driving me slightly mad. And I do mean that clinically: not as a rhetorical flourish. My mental state, like that of so many I know on both sides of the Remain/Brexit divide, is capable of medical diagnosis. A shaft of insanity has pierced our interior lives. I really am becoming a Remainiac… I know I’m boring my readers; know there’s almost nothing left to be said; know that the voice in my head, my mother’s voice, telling me I just need a good night’s sleep, is right… Is it not the first and clearest indication that the balance of one’s mind has been disturbed that, when having done all one reasonably can to achieve a result, one simply cannot let something go? What is the point of waking up at 3 a.m. and fretting sleepless until sunrise that we are leaving the European Union?”

