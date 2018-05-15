Thomas Markle Warns Paps Despite Staging Pics

Newsapers have been warned off publishing pap shots of Thomas Markle by Kensington Palace despite him being caught staging pictures with snappers. Meghan Markle’s dad was the subject of a Mail On Sunday story which revealed he had joined with paps to produce a set of too-good-to-be-true images days before the Royal wedding this Saturday. He has since pulled out of the wedding and US media reports say he has suffered a heart attack…
Yesterday Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf contacted newspapers warning them:
“Kensington Palace say Mr Markle is concerned about the conduct of photographers. He says that he has been pursued by members of the press while going about his daily life. He says in particular that he was followed while in a chemist, purchasing medical supplies.”
That’s some brass neck…