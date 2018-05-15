Customs Decision Has Been Coming “Next Week” For Three Weeks

For three weeks in a row now, Number 10 has been putting off the decision on customs until “next week”.

Wednesday 2 May: Cabinet sub-committee meeting splits 6-5 in favour of Max Fac. Number 10 declines to hold an official vote. Decision delayed “until next week”.

Tuesday 8 May: Cabinet meeting. Customs is the elephant in the room, not discussed at all. Conversation put off until next Cabinet sub-committee.

Thursday 10 May: May cancels plan to discuss customs. Cabinet sub-committee instead told to go away into two groups and study proposals further. Still no decision.

Tuesday 15 May: Cabinet sub-committee meeting. Decision now expected “next week”. What will they tell us next week?

And this is without mentioning that Number 10 is considering delaying the Commons vote on the customs union until the autumn, which would wreck our negotiating hand. And appears to be considering extending the transition period for customs, which would further delay Brexit. C’mon Theresa, get on with it…