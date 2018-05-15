Corbyn-Backed Candidate in Lewisham East is Russia Today and Press TV Pundit

Claudia Webbe, who is the new Corbyn and Unite-backed candidate in Lewisham East, is a regular pundit for the Russian and Iranian state television channels. Webbe, a former adviser to Ken Livingstone who defended him when he compared a Jewish journalist to a concentration camp guard, appeared on Russia Today as recently as last week. She has appeared on the infamous Kremlin propagandist Afshin Rattansi’s programme at least twice.

Guido has also found at least six appearances by Webbe on Press TV. She tells Guido she never accepted any money for the appearances, but says “I wish I’d known” she could claim a fee. Can’t think why she’s the choice of Corbyn’s office…

The previous Corbyn-backed candidate in Lewisham East was Phyll Opoku-Gymiah, who pulled out from the race after Guido revealed she compared Israel to the Nazis. Guido also revealed the Momentum-backed candidate, Sakina Sheikh, last week shared a platform with the extremist imam Shakeel Begg. Labour having real problems with their selection for Lewisham East…