Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market

Back in March, Guido revealed the existence of a draft press release that showed Keir Starmer was working with Brussels to change Labour’s policy to staying in a customs union. It would now appear that he is doing the same on the single market. On Marr yesterday, Starmer called for us to have the exact same benefits of single market membership. He said: “We’ve been absolutely clear what the combination needs to be… we need to make sure it’s the combination, customs union and single market”. Today, he is in Brussels to talk to the EU about “retaining benefits of single market“.

It would appear that, as he did with a customs union, Starmer is attempting to shift Labour’s policy towards single market membership.

It is inconceivable that this is not being coordinated with other Remainers. In the pro-Remain Mail on Sunday yesterday, David Miliband, Nicky Morgan and Nick Clegg called for ‘hard Brexit’ to be prevented. (Remainers, ever trying to move the dial back, are now defining ‘hard Brexit’ as leaving the single market.) On the Today programme this morning, Miliband explicitly called for us to retain single market membership. Norway has this morning u-turned on its reticence to the UK joining the EEA. Anna Soubry has a letter in today’s Times calling for the “softest of Brexit landings”. This all the week after the Lords voted to stay in the single market.

Remainers pushing for “the exact same benefits” of single market membership are being deeply dishonest. It would mean accepting free movement. It would mean being a rule-taker. It would mean ECJ oversight. It would mean paying vast sums to Brussels forever. It would not mean taking back control. Miliband, Morgan, Clegg and Soubry should be honest enough to admit that they are trying to defy the referendum result. Starmer needs to come clean: his call to keep the exact same benefits of the single market is no different…

Tags: ,
People:
May 14, 2018 at 10:22 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Matthew Parris self-diagnoses as a Remainiac:

“There’s no denying it. My spirit is restless and I must confess. This Brexit thing is driving me slightly mad. And I do mean that clinically: not as a rhetorical flourish. My mental state, like that of so many I know on both sides of the Remain/Brexit divide, is capable of medical diagnosis. A shaft of insanity has pierced our interior lives. I really am becoming a Remainiac… I know I’m boring my readers; know there’s almost nothing left to be said; know that the voice in my head, my mother’s voice, telling me I just need a good night’s sleep, is right… Is it not the first and clearest indication that the balance of one’s mind has been disturbed that, when having done all one reasonably can to achieve a result, one simply cannot let something go? What is the point of waking up at 3 a.m. and fretting sleepless until sunrise that we are leaving the European Union?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell
Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’ Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’
Why Brexiteers Are Worried Why Brexiteers Are Worried
May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey” May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey”
Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants
Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive
Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit
Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History
Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48% Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48%
Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit
Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit