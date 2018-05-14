Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home

Chloe Westley of the Taxpayer’s Alliance has been putting the case for Brexit on TV over the last week, culminating in her Question Time debut on Thursday. Remainers, including MPs like Stephen Doughty who should really know better, have shown a real lack of class by using Chloe’s Aussie heritage to suggest she doesn’t have the right to an opinion.

Reminds Guido of when the likes of Alan Sugar attacked Gisela Stuart because she was born in Germany. Come on then Remainers, tell us again how it’s Brexiters who are the racists.