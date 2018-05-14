Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate

Last month Guido revealed the interesting social media activity of Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Welwyn Hatfield, Tara Mary Lyons. Tara had tweeted about punching Prince William, “dumb bitches” and “swinging a f**king punch”, among other things. Following Guido’s story, she has now been dropped as the candidate. The Sunday Times also has another story saying she owes nearly half a million quid to HMRC. When she isn’t turning the air blue on Twitter and talking about punching people, Tara spends her time tweeting about public services suffering from “Tory cuts”. Half a million quid would help a few services in Welwyn Hatfield…

Quote of the Day

Matthew Parris self-diagnoses as a Remainiac:

“There’s no denying it. My spirit is restless and I must confess. This Brexit thing is driving me slightly mad. And I do mean that clinically: not as a rhetorical flourish. My mental state, like that of so many I know on both sides of the Remain/Brexit divide, is capable of medical diagnosis. A shaft of insanity has pierced our interior lives. I really am becoming a Remainiac… I know I’m boring my readers; know there’s almost nothing left to be said; know that the voice in my head, my mother’s voice, telling me I just need a good night’s sleep, is right… Is it not the first and clearest indication that the balance of one’s mind has been disturbed that, when having done all one reasonably can to achieve a result, one simply cannot let something go? What is the point of waking up at 3 a.m. and fretting sleepless until sunrise that we are leaving the European Union?”

