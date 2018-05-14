Labour Drop Punchy Parliamentary Candidate

Last month Guido revealed the interesting social media activity of Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Welwyn Hatfield, Tara Mary Lyons. Tara had tweeted about punching Prince William, “dumb bitches” and “swinging a f**king punch”, among other things. Following Guido’s story, she has now been dropped as the candidate. The Sunday Times also has another story saying she owes nearly half a million quid to HMRC. When she isn’t turning the air blue on Twitter and talking about punching people, Tara spends her time tweeting about public services suffering from “Tory cuts”. Half a million quid would help a few services in Welwyn Hatfield…