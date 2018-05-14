Under 25s More Likely to Say State Taxes and Spends Too Much

Here’s an interesting corrective to the idea that under-25s are all raving lefty Corbynistas. The CPS has a major new report out tomorrow called ‘New Blue: Ideas for a New Generation’ – it takes an in-depth look at the future policy base the Tories could put forward to address their generational problem. It makes for encouraging reading…

Unsurprisingly the report finds younger voters are considerably more likely to vote Jezza – but only 22% say they’ll ‘definitely’ vote for Corbyn. Much less than the media narrative would have you believe…

There are also encouraging signs that young voters are not all big state freedom haters: the majority of 18-24 year olds believe the government taxes too much and spends too much on services. So do the majority of 25-39 year-olds and 25-49 year-olds…

The polling was commissioned by the CPS to go alongside their report (which does not outline CPS policies but provides a platform for new ideas and debate within the Conservative Party). Some sexy ideas on offer from the Tories’ new intake include contributions from Bim Afolami on reforming the planning system without making new laws, Paul Masterton on better use of private pensions and Alan Mak on a paper-free digital revolution in the NHS.

Robert Colvile’s conclusion is that young voters aren’t ideological socialists – they just want more money in their pocket and better services like everyone else. Yet the Tories lack retail policies to connect with these desires…