Irish Foreign Minister Claims “No Infrastructure” Means No Technological Solution

“There was a clear agreement,” says @simoncoveney “that there would be no border infrastructure of any kind.” #marr pic.twitter.com/tzqGXSJb6A
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 13, 2018
Simon Coveney, the Irish Tánaiste and Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade, knows there are no votes in an easy Brexit for an Irish politician. He reiterated to Nick Robinson that the British had signed up last year to “no border infrastructure on the island of Ireland and no related checks or controls. That means we are not talking about cameras and scanning systems and drones here.” He wants a purely political solution, e.g. regulatory alignment.