IDS: Remain Rebels Plunging Knife Into Heart of Government

Iain Duncan Smith warns rebels: Leaving the customs union was in the manifesto – this is a very big issue if they're deciding to break this because they plunge a knife into the heart of government, and particularly the Prime Minister because it is very much her fixed view #bbcsp
— BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) May 13, 2018
IDS on Remainer customs union rebels:
May should get on with it and face down the Tory Remainers threatening to put Corbyn in Number 10…