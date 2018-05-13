Damian Green: We’ll End Up With Max Fac

Interesting that close May ally and former leading Cabinet Remainer Damian Green has told Westminster Hour he thinks we will end up with Max Fac:
“I think the most likely end point is some of what’s called Maximum Facilitation, some variant of that. I personally am not yet convinced that you could have that in place by the end of 2020, by the end of the implementation period, and therefore you might need to bolt onto that another period, a sort of transition period onto that.”
Note that earlier Michael Gove ruled out extending the transition. But is this a sign Max Fac is winning?