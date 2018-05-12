Eurovision Stage Invader Is Corbynista

The stage invader who interrupted the UK’s act at the Eurovision Song Contest tonight is a Corbyn-backing, Labour-supporting veteran protester who endorsed Jezza at the general election, Guido can reveal. Dr ACactivism, also known as A.C., is named in reports as the man who tonight rushed the stage and grabbed Brit singer SuRie’s mic. He previously disrupted the National Television Awards and talent show The Voice. Cops swooped and the European Broadcasting Union says he is in custody…

While many initially thought the protest was about Brexit, it seems ACactivism shouted: “Nazis of the UK media… we demand freedom, war is not peace”. His Twitter feed reveals he backed Corbyn at last year’s snap election. He posted a video “to endorse Jeremy Corbyn” from the scene of the London Bridge terror attack. In a video which echoed both his comments on stage tonight and Labour’s general election slogan, he said:

“Ladies and Gents I’m here in London Bridge to endorse Jeremy Corbyn. Why do I endorse… Jeremy Corbyn? Well no one trusts politicians… Jeremy Corbyn is the only politician that is thinking different, that is thinking for the many, for a different way of doing and thinking, Jeremy Corbyn is the only person that is thinking war is not peace, he wants to bring a different vision for Europe and for Britain, that’s why I’m here to endorse Jeremy Corbyn.”

Dr ACactivism also posted messages praising Corbyn for “snubbing the Queen”, saying “hopefully he never kneels at the feet of tiny thing and shiny hat”. He also backed Corbyn’s praise of Cuban dictator Castro’s ‘heroism’…

Other posts supportive of Corbyn include attacks on the press and Jeremy Paxman:

On his website he describes himself as “a philosopher, activist, DJ/MC, Radio and online presenter and the author of seven eBooks.” Trust a Corbynista to try to ruin the British act…

Matthew Parris self-diagnoses as a Remainiac:

“There’s no denying it. My spirit is restless and I must confess. This Brexit thing is driving me slightly mad. And I do mean that clinically: not as a rhetorical flourish. My mental state, like that of so many I know on both sides of the Remain/Brexit divide, is capable of medical diagnosis. A shaft of insanity has pierced our interior lives. I really am becoming a Remainiac… I know I’m boring my readers; know there’s almost nothing left to be said; know that the voice in my head, my mother’s voice, telling me I just need a good night’s sleep, is right… Is it not the first and clearest indication that the balance of one’s mind has been disturbed that, when having done all one reasonably can to achieve a result, one simply cannot let something go? What is the point of waking up at 3 a.m. and fretting sleepless until sunrise that we are leaving the European Union?”

