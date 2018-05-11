No.10, Treasury and Robbins’ Bid to Wreck Max Fac

If any further proof were needed that the civil service is working against Brexit, this morning’s revelation in The Sun that Olly Robbins held back evidence in favour of the Max Fac model just about sums it up. May’s Europhile Brexit adviser stands accused of deliberately not including evidence that a technological solution can be found to solve the Irish border question in his presentation to the Brexit sub-committee. Meanwhile, George Trefgarne reports that Number 10 and the Treasury nixed plans to trial Max Fac last year:

2. My understanding is HMRC were ready to trial the Max Fac systems in August, but this has been pulled by No10 and the Treasury — George Trefgarne (@GeorgeTrefgarne) May 10, 2018

If the civil service stopped trying to fight Brexit and just got on with it, things would be going a lot better for Number 10.