Lewisham Labour Frontrunner Compared Palestine to Holocaust

The frontrunner to be Labour’s candidate in Lewisham East compared the Israel-Palestine conflict to the Holocaust, Guido can reveal. Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, who is the bookies’ favourite and is being backed by Team Corbyn, equated Israel to the Nazis and claimed Palestinians were victims of a “genocide”. She wrote on her Facebook page on Holocaust Memorial Day last year: “Today is the day when we remember all those affected by the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda and Darfur – I’m adding Palestinian to the list”. A very stupid comment, to say the least. Will the Corbynistas still stitch up the selection for her anyway?