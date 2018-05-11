Lewisham East Runners and Riders Update

Two more names to add to our Lewisham East runners and riders:
- Phyll Opoku-Gyimah: The new bookies’ favourite. Phyll is the founder of UK Black Pride who once turned down an MBE because she had to “stand by my principles and values” as a “working class girl” and “out black African lesbian”. Now being backed by the more senior members of Corbyn’s team after things didn’t go so well for Sakina Sheikh, who younger Corbynistas were backing.
- Joe Dromey: Red Prince Joe, son of Jack and Harriet Harman, has announced he is running as an anti-Brexit candidate. There is talk Labour HQ wants to impose an all women shortlist in Lewisham East. What is it with male Dromeys and running on all women shortlists?
The Corbynistas look to have properly stitched up the selection, centrally imposing candidates and ramming it all through this weekend. “Lady Phyll” is the candidate to beat…