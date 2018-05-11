Farage to DUP?

Nigel Farage is in Belfast today attending a DUP fundraiser alongside Arron Banks. Banks didn’t rule out Farage doing an Enoch and defecting to the DUP:
“I would discount nothing, I would include nothing.”
Guido will believe it when they release the Brexit movie…
UPDATE: As expected:
Happy to be on my way to Northern Ireland having worked with the DUP in the referendum.
I was elected as a UKIP MEP. I lead the EFDD group in Europarl and none of that is going to change!
