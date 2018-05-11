Communist Party of Britain: No Difference Between Us and Jez

The FT has been given access to a Communist Party of Britain meeting and spoken to its leader Robert Griffiths, who says there are “no major differences on immediate issues” between his party and Corbyn’s Labour. Griffiths said that among Corbyn’s top team – which includes former communist Andrew Murray – there is overlap on Brexit and leaving NATO. He suggested communists are now working to build the Corbyn movement rather than develop their own cadres. Griffiths also said “a lot” of communists joined Labour to back Jez at the time of Corbyn’s first leadership election…

The reds think Jezza is delivering their manifesto Britain’s Road to Socialism’, which they say is turning out to be a “good guide” to the current direction of the left. Earlier this year Guido reported on a joint meeting between Labour and the CPB. Last year the party declined to stand candidates against Labour at the general election for the first time in decades. Don’t say you weren’t warned…

Tags: , ,
People:
May 11, 2018 at 8:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Matthew Parris self-diagnoses as a Remainiac:

“There’s no denying it. My spirit is restless and I must confess. This Brexit thing is driving me slightly mad. And I do mean that clinically: not as a rhetorical flourish. My mental state, like that of so many I know on both sides of the Remain/Brexit divide, is capable of medical diagnosis. A shaft of insanity has pierced our interior lives. I really am becoming a Remainiac… I know I’m boring my readers; know there’s almost nothing left to be said; know that the voice in my head, my mother’s voice, telling me I just need a good night’s sleep, is right… Is it not the first and clearest indication that the balance of one’s mind has been disturbed that, when having done all one reasonably can to achieve a result, one simply cannot let something go? What is the point of waking up at 3 a.m. and fretting sleepless until sunrise that we are leaving the European Union?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
Working Class Voters Abandon Labour for Tories Working Class Voters Abandon Labour for Tories
Tories Hiring New Head of Candidates Tories Hiring New Head of Candidates
Khan on Violent Crime Crisis: ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’ Khan on Violent Crime Crisis: ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’
Corbyn’s Die Linke Stinker Corbyn’s Die Linke Stinker
Parris Madness Parris Madness
Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom
Lewisham East Runners and Riders Lewisham East Runners and Riders
Tower Hamlets Tories Raise “Serious Concerns” Over Count Tower Hamlets Tories Raise “Serious Concerns” Over Count
Miliband Smears the Free Press Ahead of Tonight’s Vote Miliband Smears the Free Press Ahead of Tonight’s Vote
Labour NEC Make Jewish Members Stand Outside Room During Anti-Semitism Meeting Labour NEC Make Jewish Members Stand Outside Room During Anti-Semitism Meeting
Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness
Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up
£10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year £10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
“If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country” “If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country”
Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon
Local Government Seats Totals Local Government Seats Totals
WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat