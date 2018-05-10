Tories Hiring New Head of Candidates

The Tories are advertising for one of the most powerful jobs in the country: a new CCHQ Head of Candidates. It is hard to overstate the significance of the vacancy – whoever gets the job will effectively choose the next generation of Tory MPs, control the Candidates List and run the Parliamentary Assessment Boards at which the fates of fledgling political careers are decided. It is an opportunity for CCHQ to end the culture of fixing the candidates process in favour of identikit politicians and against those who might actually think for themselves or represent their local associations. Potential Tory candidates will be hoping the role is given to someone fair-minded, who won’t bend and break the rules, and could actually improve a deeply flawed system. One to watch closely…