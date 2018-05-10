Khan on Violent Crime Crisis: ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’

Sadiq Khan has claimed he has “done nothing wrong” as London mayor during the capital’s worst violent crime crisis in decades. Speaking on LBC Khan said:
“I accept responsibility for policing in London… I don’t think we’ve done anything wrong in London.”
Khan was personally criticised last month after he disappeared for days – before finally commenting as knife deaths reached 50 so far this year. He also admitted he hadn’t met bereaved families and his office blamed purdah rules for his silence. Not a great look…