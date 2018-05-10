Jezza’s Die Linke Stinker

Corbyn is doing his bit for the socialist international this week by meeting German hard-left party Die Linke. An interesting bunch of Trots, Marxists and all-purpose protesters born out of the Stalinist East German communist party. Along with the usual rhetoric about the overthrow of capitalism, Jezza would have found common ground on the party’s pledge never to send German soldiers to fight anywhere on any basis. It also wants to withdraw from NATO and proposes a complete ban on arms sales…

The party’s Chairperson Katrja Kipping (who met Corbyn) is a big fan of the universal basic income. She did not deny she wanted to abolish capitalism when she told The Economist:

“We want a plurality of property… small business is alright, but we want more cooperatives, communes and the power grid must be nationalised… hunger is a result of the capitalist mode of production.”

Wonder if they bonded over that East German motorcycle tour…