Eco-Warrior: Bring Back Rationing

Sonia Sodha is the Observer’s chief leader writer, she has a plan to cut emissions. Stop people travelling, by rationing their air miles. In the new Avengers Marvel super hero movie the baddie – Thanos – is an eco-warrior who wants to save the planet by killing half the population. So in comparison Sonia is quite moderate.

Where to start, how can you stop people travelling in a free society? Bonkers idea. Guido (92 flights last year) has an alternative idea to cut emissions. Why not just stop the senseless waste of trees and energy involved in printing and distributing the Observer? After all it loses money and only produces hot air contributing to global warming…

Tags:
People:
May 10, 2018 at 3:50 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn
Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader
Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims
BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire
Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin