Eco-Warrior: Bring Back Rationing

Sonia Sodha is the Observer’s chief leader writer, she has a plan to cut emissions. Stop people travelling, by rationing their air miles. In the new Avengers Marvel super hero movie the baddie – Thanos – is an eco-warrior who wants to save the planet by killing half the population. So in comparison Sonia is quite moderate.

Where to start, how can you stop people travelling in a free society? Bonkers idea. Guido (92 flights last year) has an alternative idea to cut emissions. Why not just stop the senseless waste of trees and energy involved in printing and distributing the Observer? After all it loses money and only produces hot air contributing to global warming…