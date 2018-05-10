Tories Extend Lead Over Labour to 5 Points

Westminster voting intention:
CON: 43% (+1)
LAB: 38% (-)
LDEM: 9% (+2)
UKIP: 2% (-1)
GRN: 2% (-1)
via @YouGov, 08 – 09 May
Chgs. w/ 01 May
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 10, 2018
The Tories extend their lead over Labour to five points with YouGov – this is the fourth poll in a row showing a four or five point Tory lead.
May’s personal ratings are also up against Corbyn. 39% choose May as best PM, up two points, just 25% choose Corbyn, down two points. May’s lead over Corbyn is up four points to 14. Corbyn and Labour are taking a battering over Russia and anti-Semitism…