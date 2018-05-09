Watson Amendment Would Fund Crime Bosses, Expenses Fraudsters and Drugs Cheats

Tom Watson’s Trump-style Section 40 amendment to the Data Protection Bill would force publishers to pay both sides’ legal costs even if they win a dispute – a reform that will potentially bankrupt media companies. It means all sorts of wrong ‘uns could bring legal challenges to newspapers, with the papers having to pay whatever the outcome. Watson would have seen the Sunday Times pay crime boss David Hunt’s legal bills. He would have put the Telegraph on the hook for MPs suing over the expenses scandal. The BBC and the Guardian would have had to pay the law firm Appleby over the Paradise Papers revelations. It means the Rotherham child abuse scandal, Fifa files and Lance Armstrong’s doping might never have been published. What do MPs voting for Watson’s amendment have to hide?