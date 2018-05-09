Watson Amendment Would Fund Crime Bosses, Expenses Fraudsters and Drugs Cheats

Tom Watson’s Trump-style Section 40 amendment to the Data Protection Bill would force publishers to pay both sides’ legal costs even if they win a dispute – a reform that will potentially bankrupt media companies. It means all sorts of wrong ‘uns could bring legal challenges to newspapers, with the papers having to pay whatever the outcome. Watson would have seen the Sunday Times pay crime boss David Hunt’s legal bills. He would have put the Telegraph on the hook for MPs suing over the expenses scandal. The BBC and the Guardian would have had to pay the law firm Appleby over the Paradise Papers revelations. It means the Rotherham child abuse scandal, Fifa files and Lance Armstrong’s doping might never have been published. What do MPs voting for Watson’s amendment have to hide?

Tags: ,
People:
May 9, 2018 at 2:55 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

LibDem MP Christine Jardine lets the mask slip, demanding the press is:

“held to account by the law and to the politicians who make the law”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Miliband Smears the Free Press Ahead of Tonight’s Vote Miliband Smears the Free Press Ahead of Tonight’s Vote
Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London? Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London?
Watch: Siri on Syria Watch: Siri on Syria
Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up
Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics
When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter? When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker
Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling
Owen vs Feminists Owen vs Feminists