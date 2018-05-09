PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 9 May.
Q2 Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith)
Q3 Hannah Bardell (Livingston)
Q4 Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington)
Q5 Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich)
Q6 Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)
Q7 Maria Caulfield (Lewes)
Q8 Bill Esterson (Sefton Central)
Q9 Holly Lynch (Halifax)
Q10 Jeremy Quin (Horsham)
Q11 Julian Sturdy (York Outer)
Q12 Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central)
Q13 Chris Ruane (Vale of Clwyd)
Q14 Mr Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland)
Q15 Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby)
Comments in the comments…