Miliband Smears the Free Press Ahead of Tonight’s Vote

On the Today programme this morning, Ed Miliband made the very serious allegation that journalists impersonated medical staff after the Manchester Arena terror attack. Miliband cited Bob Kerslake’s report to claim:

“We had journalists posing as medical staff… it is a minority that’s bringing down the good name of the press, that minority hasn’t changed.”

From listening to Miliband, you’d think that the Kerslake report found evidence of this happening. All the report (PDF) actually contained was three unsubstantiated claims: one from a member of the public who spoke to “someone saying they were a Bereavement Nurse”, another from a member of the public who spoke to someone “they felt sounded to be more like a journalist”, and a third who claimed “TV journalists went to her school and phoned the hospital pretending to be from the police“. The Kerslake report did not find proof that any of this happened, or that any journalist was responsible. Despite Miliband’s assertion to the contrary, no evidence was found that any journalist posed as medical staff after the Manchester Arena attack. The claims were so lacking in substance that Kerslake does not even mention them in his report’s conclusions or recommendations. They would not stand up in a court of law (let alone meet the IPSO guidelines on accuracy). Miliband is peddling fake news to smear the press ahead of the vote tonight…

Tags: ,
People:
May 9, 2018 at 10:10 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Peston’s hot take on Prince Louis Arthur Charles:

“these are so of-the-moment, London bubble names. Let’s be clear, they are basically Remainer names”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London? Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London?
Watch: Siri on Syria Watch: Siri on Syria
Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up
Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics
When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter? When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker
Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling
Owen vs Feminists Owen vs Feminists
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After