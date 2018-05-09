Lewisham East Runners and Riders

You can bet there will be an almighty bunfight for the selection for the ultra-safe Labour seat of Lewisham East. As ever, Guido brings you your runners and riders:

  • Sakina Sheikh: The Corbynista candidate. Last week she was filmed sharing a platform with Shakeel Begg, the imam at Lewisham Islamic Centre who was ruled by the High Court in 2016 to “clearly promote and encourage violence in support of Islam and espouse a series of extremist Islamic positions”. In 2006 Begg reportedly told his followers to travel to Palestine to “fight the Zionists”. Sheikh’s candidacy at the local elections was endorsed by Begg’s Lewisham Islamic Centre, which has been linked to the killers of Lee Rigby. Sheikh has also appeared on Russia Today and written several articles for the communist Morning Star newspaper. Can see why the Corbynistas like her… 
  • Claudia Webbe: Former Ken Livingstone adviser who wrote a letter defending Ken when he compared a Jewish journalist to a concentration camp guard. Relative of Simon Webbe from Blue.
  • Nadine Houghton: GMB organiser. Red Roar reports she is “a former member of The Socialist Party (previously, Militant) who once wrote in an Alliance of Workers’ Liberty (AWL) pamphlet on Labour”. Sounds fun.
  • Kevin Bonavia: The moderate choice. Lewisham Cabinet member. Solicitor.
  • Aaron Bastani: Formerly chair of the neighbouring Lewisham West CLP, Bastani is local but has bottled standing. Shame, Chris Williamson could do with some company in Westminster.
  • Jon Lansman: Lives down the road in a million pound apartment at Shad Thames, overlooked by the Corbynistas for the Labour General Secretary gig, has previously been tipped for a tilt at parliament before. Too male, pale and stale?
  • Tom Copley: He’s a Labour London Assembly member, lives in Lewisham, and is the newly elected councillor for Sydenham. LGBT activist, formerly Ken Livingstone’s campaign manager. Told friends he’s tempted but thinks it will be an all women shortlist.

The winner will be defending a cushy 21,000 majority…

