Leveson 2 Defeated, Watson Bottles Section 40 Vote

MPs have voted against Ed Miliband’s Leveson 2 amendment by a majority of nine. And…

Labour have just confirmed to Guido that the Watson amendment will not go to a vote. They didn’t have the numbers and have bottled it. Victory for the free press.

Ed Miliband, Tom Watson, Max Mosley, Impress, Hugh Grant, John Cleese, Brian Leveson, Gary Lineker, Steve Coogan, Evan Harris… your boys took one hell of a beating (well, just)…

May 9, 2018 at 4:23 pm



Quote of the Day

LibDem MP Christine Jardine lets the mask slip, demanding the press is:

“held to account by the law and to the politicians who make the law”

