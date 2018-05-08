VICTORY: Oxford University Will Put May Portrait Back Up

A spokesman for Oxford University says the currently missing portrait of Theresa May on their ‘Wall of Women’ alumni – removed following a protest by lefty students – “will be re-displayed so it can be seen as intended”. The u-turn was announced in a statement:
“Theresa May was included in a series of portraits to celebrate high-achieving female graduates of Oxford University School of Geography The portrait was being obscured by posters bearing various messages, so it was taken down and will be re-displayed so it can be seen as intended. Mrs May was included in a series of portraits to celebrate outstanding female graduates of the School of Geography and the Environment. We remain proud of her success and that of all the graduates celebrated in the display.”
Take that, snowflakes!