VICTORY: Oxford University Will Put May Portrait Back Up

A spokesman for Oxford University says the currently missing portrait of Theresa May on their ‘Wall of Women’ alumni – removed following a protest by lefty students – “will be re-displayed so it can be seen as intended”. The u-turn was announced in a statement:

“Theresa May was included in a series of portraits to celebrate high-achieving female graduates of Oxford University School of Geography The portrait was being obscured by posters bearing various messages, so it was taken down and will be re-displayed so it can be seen as intended. Mrs May was included in a series of portraits to celebrate outstanding female graduates of the School of Geography and the Environment. We remain proud of her success and that of all the graduates celebrated in the display.”

Take that, snowflakes!

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the U.K. frontier. If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the U.K. wants to bring in cheaply, there’s nothing you can do. That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

