Thornberry: Labour Want to Remain in THE Customs Union

Emily Thornberry told the Today programme – twice – that Labour wants to stay in the customs union.

“What we want to do, is we want to remain in the customs union. We don’t want any faffing around with any of the nonsense that the government is coming up with in relation to alternatives to the customs union. We want to remain in the customs union.”

This appears to be a radical shift in policy from Labour, who previously said they want to leave the customs union and then join a new customs union after Brexit. Thornberry was clear that Labour now wants to stay in the customs union. Unless she doesn’t understand it?

UPDATE: Clarification of Thornberry comments from Labour source: “Emily agrees with our policy which is to seek to negotiate a comprehensive UK-EU customs union, with the UK having a say over future trade deals and arrangements.” Well, it was early in the morning…