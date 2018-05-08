£10,000 Bribe For 25 Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year

The Resolution Foundation’s call for millennials to be given a £10,000 handout from the state on their 25th birthday has to be one of the daftest ideas from wonk land in a while. The Institute of Economic Affairs tell Guido that, while the number of people turning 25 will vary each year, on average it’s around 800,000 people a year. That means the policy will cost an estimated £8 billion a year. Which is roughly equal to the total annual income tax paid by one million average earners…

The IEA’s Kate Andrews is right:

“Why should the salary of a 40 year old person, earning the minimum wage, be redistributed to top-up a 25 year old, earning double or triple the average national income? There is nothing progressive about cash transfers that are based on age. This proposal stands in opposition to the fundamental principle of welfare safety nets: that resources are redistributed to those who are most in need.”

Not to mention the fact that a £10,000 handout doesn’t pay off a 25 year-old’s tuition fees or get them on the housing ladder, let alone address any of the reasons why the Resolution Foundation thinks they need the money in the first place. Bonkers.

Tags: , , ,
May 8, 2018 at 1:17 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris to the Mail on May’s customs partnership:

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the U.K. frontier. If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the U.K. wants to bring in cheaply, there’s nothing you can do. That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness
Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up Victory: Oxford Will Put May Portrait Back Up
£10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year £10,000 Bribe for 25-Year-Olds Would Cost £8 Billion Per Year
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
“If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country” “If This Pattern Was Repeated Across the Country”
Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon Adonis Tweets Then Deletes Racist Cartoon
Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution” Blunkett on “the Corbyn Revolution”
Local Government Seats Totals Local Government Seats Totals
WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat WATCH: Matt Zarb Wears Trump MAGA Hat
Humiliation for Owen Jones Humiliation for Owen Jones
Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office
Roll Call of Suspended Candidates Roll Call of Suspended Candidates
Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap
Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London? Does Osborne Want to Be Mayor of London?
Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency Tories on Three Line Whip Against Windrush Transparency
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent
Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom” Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom”
Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda” Labour Candidate Ranted About “Jew Propaganda”