Record Profits for UK Firms

According to the latest Profit Watch report from the Share Centre, Q1 2018 saw:

  • Collective profits of UK firms hit record high
  • Profits among FTSE 350 increase by 158%
  • Sales among FTSE 350 hit three year high, growing by 21%
  • 70% of companies had higher profits
  • Four fifths of sectors saw higher profits

Helal Miah, investment analyst at The Share Centre, says: “UK plc has delivered the strongest set of results in years, extending a period of growth not seen since the recovery in the immediate aftermath of the recession and financial crisis”. Nothing in the FT on this yet…

Quote of the Day

Boris to the Mail on May’s customs partnership:

“If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the U.K. frontier. If the EU decides to impose punitive tariffs on something the U.K. wants to bring in cheaply, there’s nothing you can do. That’s not taking back control of your trade policy, it’s not taking back control of your laws, it’s not taking back control of your borders and it’s actually not taking back control of your money either, because tariffs would get paid centrally back to Brussels.”

