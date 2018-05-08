Record Profits for UK Firms

According to the latest Profit Watch report from the Share Centre, Q1 2018 saw:

Collective profits of UK firms hit record high

Profits among FTSE 350 increase by 158%

Sales among FTSE 350 hit three year high, growing by 21%

70% of companies had higher profits

Four fifths of sectors saw higher profits

Helal Miah, investment analyst at The Share Centre, says: “UK plc has delivered the strongest set of results in years, extending a period of growth not seen since the recovery in the immediate aftermath of the recession and financial crisis”. Nothing in the FT on this yet…