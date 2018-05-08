Portcullis House Roof Falls In

It’s usually bits falling off the ancient exterior of the Palace of Westminster that has MPs and parliamentary staffers looking up fearing for their lives. This morning’s aerial assault came from within the supposedly more modern Portcullis House, where the roof has fallen in:

House of Commons spokesman: “We are aware of an issue with one of the panels on the Portcullis House roof. The area is cordoned off and does not represent a danger to users of the building. Scaffolding will be put in place within the next few days, and the safety cordon will remain in place until then.”

Heads up…

May 8, 2018 at 10:31 am



